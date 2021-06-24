Dibrugarh Doctor Arrested For Alleged Rape Of Colleague

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
dibrugarh
REPRESENTATIONAL

A doctor of a private hospital in Assam’s Dibrugarh district was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping a female colleague.

As per reports, in a complaint filed at Borbori police station, a woman doctor working at the same medical establishment Sanjeevani Hospital alleged that her colleague raped her in an inebriated state on Wednesday night after duty hours.

Also Read: Assam Records 2,781 New Covid Cases, Positivity Rate At 2.24%
Related News

Assam Records 2,781 New Covid Cases, Positivity Rate At…

4 Arunachal Govt Officials Held For Involvement In Land Scam

‘JioPhone Next’ Co-Developed By Google To Be…

COVID-19 Pandemic: The Other Side Of The Deadly Contagion

The accused has been identified as Dr. Nayan Jyoti Deka from Dhubri.

After a preliminary investigation, a case under Section 376 (rape) and 328 (causing harm) of the Indian Penal Code was lodged against the male doctor, Superintendent of Police Shwetank Mishra said.

The woman, who hails from a Dadra and Nagar Haveli, has been sent for a medical examination, he added.

An investigation is underway.

Also Read: 4 Arunachal Govt Officials Held For Involvement In Land Scam
You might also like
Top Stories

Iraq parliament votes to expel US military

Assam

Ajmal Foundation announces Rs. 1 lakh each for top rankers

Assam

KNP flood | 4 held for hunting deer

Assam

Case registered against pro-talks ULFA leader Jiten Dutta for rendering provocative…

Assam

Assam: 3,781 Fresh COVID Cases, Positivity Rate At 3.26 %

World

Brexit: EU Takes Legal Action Against Britain

Comments
Loading...