Dibrugarh Doctor Arrested For Alleged Rape Of Colleague

A doctor of a private hospital in Assam’s Dibrugarh district was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping a female colleague.

As per reports, in a complaint filed at Borbori police station, a woman doctor working at the same medical establishment Sanjeevani Hospital alleged that her colleague raped her in an inebriated state on Wednesday night after duty hours.

The accused has been identified as Dr. Nayan Jyoti Deka from Dhubri.

After a preliminary investigation, a case under Section 376 (rape) and 328 (causing harm) of the Indian Penal Code was lodged against the male doctor, Superintendent of Police Shwetank Mishra said.

The woman, who hails from a Dadra and Nagar Haveli, has been sent for a medical examination, he added.

An investigation is underway.

