Dibrugarh: Doctor suspected to have coronavirus; quarantined

By Pratidin Bureau
Dibrugarh: Doctor suspected to have coronavirus; quarantined
A suspected case of Coronavirus was reported from Dibrugarh. A doctor by profession, the man was quarantined after exhibiting symptoms of novel Coronavirus. He had returned from Dubai recently.

According to reports, the doctor has been quarantined in his house. He was suspected to have coronavirus after exhibiting symptoms like fever, cold and muscle aches.

“He had recently returned from Dubai. He is being kept under surveillance after he displayed symptoms of fever, cold etc,” said a source, adding, “His samples are being sent for testing and the results will be known soon.”

