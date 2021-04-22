Dibrugarh: Double Mutant COVID Strain Detected

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
184

In a latest development  in spiralling cases of coronavirus in Assam, samples of the Double Mutant strain has been detected at Dibrugarh Airport on Thursday.

Informing about SARS-CoV-2 or named as B.1.617, Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma cautioned the citizens.

“Recent samples from Dibrugarh Airport are positive for B.1.617 strain or the Indian double mutant (L452R and E484Q) strain of SARS-Cov-2. We need to be very very careful,” Sarma tweeted.

Related News

Zomato Launches COVID Emergency Feature For Food Delivery

31 COVID +ve Patients Flee Care Centre In Tripura

300 Passengers Flee Silchar Airport To Skip Covid Test

Air India Cancels UK Flights From April 24

According to a report published in Down to Earth, “the ‘double mutant’ Indian variant of SARS-CoV-2, B.1.617, is evading the reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction, or RT-PCR test, physicians have admitted”.

So far, cases of the double mutant strain were found in Maharashtra, Delhi, and Bengal.

You might also like
Top Stories

Coronavirus: Italian national kept under observation in Tezpur

Regional

AJP Convention on Dec 16 & 17 at Sivasagar

Top Stories

Paper Mill Crisis | SC Directs NGO to Move GHC

Pratidin Exclusive

Sonowal outmaneuvers Himanta in LS ticket distribution

Top Stories

News [email protected]

Pratidin Exclusive

Assam’s Nasreen wins Chevening Fellowship

Comments
Loading...