Dibrugarh: Double Mutant COVID Strain Detected

In a latest development in spiralling cases of coronavirus in Assam, samples of the Double Mutant strain has been detected at Dibrugarh Airport on Thursday.

Informing about SARS-CoV-2 or named as B.1.617, Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma cautioned the citizens.

“Recent samples from Dibrugarh Airport are positive for B.1.617 strain or the Indian double mutant (L452R and E484Q) strain of SARS-Cov-2. We need to be very very careful,” Sarma tweeted.

According to a report published in Down to Earth, “the ‘double mutant’ Indian variant of SARS-CoV-2, B.1.617, is evading the reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction, or RT-PCR test, physicians have admitted”.

So far, cases of the double mutant strain were found in Maharashtra, Delhi, and Bengal.