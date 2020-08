The Dibrugarh police have busted a drug racket on Tuesday night and apprehended one drug peddler from the Sundarpur area in Dibrugarh.

The police seized 110 grams of brown sugar worth Rs. 10lakh from one Tusharjyoti Gogoi’s house and arrested the youth.

Gogoi was running drugs business for many days and on Tuesday police busted the drugs den in an operation launched after being informed by an internal source.