Dibrugarh: Five Killed In Road Accident

In an unfortunate incident, five people were killed in a road mishap that took place in Dibrugarh’s Lepetkata on Thursday morning.

According to sources, the incident happened at National Highway 37 when the bolero vehicle in which the victims were travelling in lost control and hit a parked trailer truck. As the vehicle was in high speed, the impact killed all five occupants inside. They were enroute Dibrugarh town from Dhemaji.

The deceased who were identified as Hem Bora, Madan Bora, Jivak Saikia, Prakash Das and Kanpai Bhuyan were rushed to the Assam Medical College Hospital but were declared dead on arrival.

Furthermore, it was learned that the occupants belonged to Bhogamur in Dibrugarh.

