Dibrugarh: Fresh Curbs Introduced Amid Surge In Covid-19 Cases

The Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Dibrugarh district on Tuesday issued new orders amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the district of Assam. The fresh restrictions shall stay in effect until further orders, the office informed.

The Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of Dibrugarh’s Disaster Management Authority in the order number DRF 9/2020/Part-1/32 dated January 17, stated that all shops and commercial establishments shall shut down at 9 PM on all days in light of the rising Covid-19 cases in the district apart from other fresh restrictions.

The Key Points from the newly issued order by the Dibrugarh DC are:

All shops and commercial establishments shall shut down at 9 PM on all days.

Shop owners shall ensure a minimum of six feet distance among customers and shall not allow more than five persons inside the shop at any time. In addition, shop owners should compulsorily keep sanitizers and hand wash in their shops.

Shopkeepers and customers shall have to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Responsibility for maintenance of social distancing will be on the shop owner and failure to do so will be viewed very seriously and may entail summary closure of defaulting shops.

If COVID Appropriate Behaviour viz. wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, regular hand washing and use of sanitizer, maintaining health hygiene, no spitting, etc. are not maintained at any establishment/business premises/weekly market/schools, colleges, educational/coaching institutes, libraries, religious places, etc., then such premises/weekly market shall be liable to be closed for containing the spread of COVID-19 virus. The defaulters shall also be liable for criminal prosecution under the relevant laws.

The owner of eateries like Hotel/Restaurant/Dhaba etc. will have to ensure that persons/customers entering such installations are fully vaccinated (who have taken both doses of vaccine) and will not allow any person/customer that is not fully vaccinated. A heavy fine will be imposed on the defaulters under the relevant laws.

All Public transport authorities including auto rickshaws, cycle rickshaws, and taxis shall enforce COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and seating inside the vehicles, carriers, etc. The owner of such transport will ensure that only fully vaccinated (who have taken both doses of vaccine) passengers are allowed to board such transport services. A heavy fine will be imposed on the owner under the relevant laws if found violating such order.

The above order is issued to further strengthen the containment of spread COVID-19 in the district of Dibrugarh.

