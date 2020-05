In a sensational incident, one Sanjay Das killed his wife and son on Monday and absconded from the scene. The retired SSB jawan Das killed fired his son and wife with a .32 pistol.

Das killed his wife Swapna Das while she was in the kitchen and his son was sleeping while he fired at him. After killing his wife and son, he also fired one of his relatives Ghanakanta Hazarika.

The Dibrugarh Police is investigating into the incident.