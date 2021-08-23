Dibrugarh: Kidney Selling Mastermind And Human Organ Supplier Arrested

By Pratidin Bureau
Kidney Selling Mastermind Arrested

Human organ supplier and kidney selling Mastermind Girin Sonwal has been arrested in Dibrugarh on Sunday, August 23.

The Dibrugarh Ghoramora police have arrested the kidney selling Mastermind Girin Sonowal after chasing a tip off.

Organ Supplier Girin Sonowal alias Gautam Sonowal has been arrested by Ghoramora Police from Abhayapur of Tengakhat area on last night.

Human organ supplier Sonowal is reportedly a resident of Dibrugarh Lejai’s Lalmati area from Tinsukia village.

Girin Sonowal has been absconding from the police custody since a long time.

A team led by Dibrugarh’s Ghoramora Police in-charge Jyotish Kumar Nath.

The police team carried an operation last night where they successfully arrested the criminal Girin Sonowal alias Gautam Sonowal.

