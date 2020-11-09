Dibrugarh: Major Fire at AMCH, Child under Ventilation Dies

In a tragic incident, a child died at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh after the hospital caught fire on Sunday night. The fire occurred at the Maternal and Obstetric section of the hospital at the children’s NIPO ward.

The child who was under ventilation died as the electricity connection of the hospital has been disconnected after the fire took place.

Following the incident, chaos erupted among the mothers’ and their babies. Many sustained injuries while they tried to run away from the ward with their new-born babies.

The hospital authorities suspected that the fire occurred due to a short-circuit.

