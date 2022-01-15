Dibrugarh: Man Killed In Hit And Run Case In Chabua

By Pratidin Bureau
In yet another case of hit and run reported from Chabua in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Saturday, one person was killed on the spot.

The person, identified as one Rajat Sharma died on the spot after being hit by an unidentified vehicle.

The deceased, Rajat Sharma, was a resident of A-ward of Chabua. He was reportedly out on a morning walk when an unidentified vehicle hit him and left him for dead.

