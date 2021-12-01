Dibrugarh: Man Behind Murder Of Landlord, Tenant Arrested

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
dibrugarh
Representative Image
Assam police arrested the person accused of murdering his landlord and a tenant woman in Dibrugarh district on Monday.

The accused, identified as Rajiv Sukran, hails from Sadiya. He has been produced before the court.

As per reports, Rajiv committed the crime after a heated argument with his landlord and later killed his own wife.

Related News

Nalbari Medical College to be Inaugurated by 2022: CM Sarma

World AIDS Day: Assam Categorized As Low HIV-Prevalence…

Guwahati: Kamrup (M) Admin Conducts Enforcement Drive…

Sikkim Restricts Entry of Foreign Nationals Amid ‘Omicron’…

Police discovered the dead bodies on Monday from the house of the landlord.

Injury marks confirm that they were both killed by a sharp object.

Police launched a manhunt to nab the culprit and arrested Rajiv from his residence in Sadiya.

You might also like
Assam

Zubeen Garg on Asolpara Incident

Assam

Two dead as speeding truck runs over Kali puja procession in Silchar

Assam

Assam Police’s Unflinching Dedication Worth Mentioning

Assam

FM Assam Visit: CAA Protests haven’t dampened ‘investor sentiment’:…

Assam

LPG Transporter Association withdraws protest

Assam

Guwahati: Woman Burnt to Death at Kharghuli