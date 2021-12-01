Dibrugarh: Man Behind Murder Of Landlord, Tenant Arrested

Assam police arrested the person accused of murdering his landlord and a tenant woman in Dibrugarh district on Monday.

The accused, identified as Rajiv Sukran, hails from Sadiya. He has been produced before the court.

As per reports, Rajiv committed the crime after a heated argument with his landlord and later killed his own wife.

Police discovered the dead bodies on Monday from the house of the landlord.

Injury marks confirm that they were both killed by a sharp object.

Police launched a manhunt to nab the culprit and arrested Rajiv from his residence in Sadiya.