Dibrugarh: NFR Engineer Arrested By CBI For Taking Bribe

An engineer of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday for taking a bribe in Dibrugarh’s Banipur railway station.

The engineer, identified as one Swapnadeep Gogoi, was caught red-handed while taking bribe from a contractor in lieu of passing a bill.

Sources say a large sum of money amounting to lakhs, a blank cheque and some objectionable documents were seized from Gogoi.

Investigation is underway.

