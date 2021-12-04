Dibrugarh: Shiksha Valley School Declared Micro-Containment Zone

In view of rising cases of Covid-19 in educational institutions of Assam, Dibrugarh’s Shiksha Valley School has been declared as a micro-containment zone.

As per reports, multiple cases of the deadly contagion were detected in the school premises following which the state government has issued an order to shut down Shiksha Valley School for a period of seven days with immediate reports.

The day-cum-boarding school is located in Dibrugarh town’s suburbs Sessa.

Further details are awaited. Recently, students and staff of as many as three schools in Guwahati were infected with Covid-19 leading to the shutdown of the institutions.

Also Read: Omicron Scare: Assam CM Urges People To Get Vaccinated Against Covid-19