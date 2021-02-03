Dibrugarh University Registrar, Dy Registrar Suspended

In a major development at the financial mismanagement and irregularities case of Dibrugarh University, the registrar and deputy registrar (Finance & Administration) have been placed under suspension on Wednesday.

An official release undersigned by the varsity’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Ranjit Tamuli read that registrar Dr. Hari Kumar Mahanta and deputy registrar (F&A) Dr. Diganta Borah have been suspended with immediate effect.

While, Dr. Mahanta have been suspended under Article 7 of Ordinance for the post of the registrar, Dibrugarh University, 1970 (as amended in April, 2008), Dr. Borah has been suspended under Article 32 of Dibrugarh University Employees Service Conditions Ordinance (amended upto May 2007).

Meanwhile, Dr. Parmananda Sonowal, Joint Registrar (Administration) of the university has been appointed deputy registrar in-charge and Professor Jiten Hazarika, Department of Statistics and Director i/c of DODL have been appointed registrar in-charge with immediate effect until the completion of the disciplinary proceedings are completed by the executive council.

The development comes after Assam governor Jagdish Mukhi instructed for a four-member fact-finding committee to inquire into the alleged financial irregularities involving the Dibrugarh University vice-chancellor.

The four-member team will be led by Preetom Saikia, commissioner, and secretary of the secondary education department.

The varsity’s All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has been staging continuous protests in front of the vice chancellor’s office alleging gross violation of the power and position of the chair and being involved in financial irregularities.