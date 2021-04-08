Top StoriesRegional

Dibrugarh University Students’ Union Election Results Declared

By Pratidin Bureau
The Dibrugarh University Post Graduate Students Union (DUPGSU) election results have been announced on Thursday.

A total of 35 candidates contested for 18 posts. Post-graduate student of Geography, Pabon Gogoi, who contested the president’s post won by defeating Dhritisha Gogoi.

Post-graduate student of History, Lakhinandan Taye, has been elected the vice-president, while the new general secretary of the varsity is Himaloy Barik of Management Studies who won by total votes of 1678 against competitor Labdha Pratim Das.

Out of 4615 students, 4406 students did cast votes in the varsity election that commenced today morning. The PGSU elections have been contested after a gap of two years.

