Dibrugarh University UG/PG Exams To Be Held In Offline Mode

In view of surging COVID-19 cases in Assam, the Dibrugarh University has announced that it will hold Undergraduate and Post Graduate examinations in offline mode.

It includes examinations for both regular and distance courses.

This was announced in an official notification signed by the controller of examination I/C Dibrugarh University A. Baruah.