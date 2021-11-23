Dibrugarh University VC Ranjit Tamuli Removed From Office

Professor RNS Yadav of the department of life sciences and the dean of the faculty of biological sciences of Dibrugarh University was temporarily appointed as the VC.

Ranit Tamuli, Dibrugarh University Vice Chancellor was sacked with immediate effect by the Governor Jagdish Mukhi. Ranjit Tamuli was on suspension since February 11.

Mr. Tamuli was on suspension since February after a fact-finding committee had indicted him of financial irregularities, corruption and misuse of power during his tenure as VC.

Professor RNS Yadav of the department of life sciences and the dean of the faculty of biological sciences of Dibrugarh University was temporarily appointed as the VC. After his retirement in February, Lila Kanta Nath, professor of department of pharmaceutical sciences has been acting as the VC in-charge.

A statement from the office of the governor said that in his capacity as the chancellor of the university, holding appointing authority and in exercising his powers as per the Dibrugarh University Act, 1965, he was removing Prof. Ranjit Tamuli from the office of the VC with immediate effect.

ALSO READ: Minor Arrested For Rape, Murder Of Woman