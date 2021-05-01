Top StoriesRegional

Dibrugarh Varsity Prof. Expelled Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

By Pratidin Bureau
A Dibrugarh University professor was expelled after allegations of sexual harassment surfaced against him.

The professor in question is one Satyakam Borthakur from the department of Assamese. As per a report, a female research scholar alleged that she was molested by Borthakur, also her research supervisor, at his cabin. Additionally, statements by two witnesses added to the case.

She lodged the complaint with the internal complaints committee of the University. She also filed an FIR against the professor at Dibrugarh police station.

Notably, Borthakur was also serving as the chairperson of the Centre of Studies in Journalism and Mass Communication in Dibrugarh University.

In light of the incident, the registrar of Dibrugarh University issued a notification stating that the Chairmanship of Prof. Borthakur has been ceased “in view of the certain allegations of harassment”. It added that Prof. P.K Gogoi would replace him with immediate effect.

On Saturday, Borthukar resigned from his position after the order was issued.

