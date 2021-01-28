Dibrugarh Varsity Students Continue Protest Against VC

In a latest development in the Dibrugarh University Vice-Chancellor’s financial irregularities case, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) varsity arm and other students on Wednesday again staged a sit-in demonstration against Ranjit Tamuli demanding a proper investigation.

The Dibrugarh University AASU unit sought strict punishment against the Vice-Chancellor.

It may be mentioned that the Vice-Chancellor of Dibrugarh University, Professor Ranjit Tamuli’s has been allegedly accused of gross financial irregularities and mismanagement of public funds by misusing his position and power.

On January 11, AASU had staged a protest against the vice-chancellor and demanded the government to investigate the matter within 15 days. However, no action has been taken yet. The students’ union said that they will continue staging massive protests if the government failed to solve their matter.

Notably, on January 25, the Dibrugarh University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) also took out a protest march within the campus alleging rampant financial irregularities. Hundreds of teachers including the dean also staged the sit-in demonstration. DUTA in its memorandum to the Governor has stated that Professor Tamuli used fraudulent hotel invoices and bogus conveyance bills to withdraw public funds. Cross-checking of the invoices has revealed that they are fabricated, it mentioned. They further alleged that funds under UGC CAS (SAP) were also misused by purchasing vitrified tiles at an inflated rate for the Department of Assamese, Dibrugarh University.