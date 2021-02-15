Dibrugarh Woman Attacked With Acid

In a tragic incident on Sunday, a young woman was attacked with acid in Dibrugarh town.

As per sources, a 33-year-old woman from Jaypore in Naharkatia who lives with her sister in Dibrugarh was returning from her workplace Sohum Shoppe – a mall in the centre of the town when the incident occurred at a neighbourhood area called Mirzabag under Amolapatty Police outpost.

Reportedly, speculations have been made that the acid attack took place for rejection of a proposal from the accused. The incident also occurred on Valentine’s Day.

The survivor has sustained grave injuries especially on the left side of her face. She is currently undergoing treatment in Assam Medical College and Hospital and is in a critical condition.

In this connection, an investigation is underway and no suspects have been apprehended yet.