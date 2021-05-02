Election 2021NationalTop Stories

Didi Stuns Modi, Takes WB

By Pratidin Bureau
52

Mamata Banarjee today stunned Indian polity by not only stopping the combined might of the BJP but routed them in an election, billed as toughest.

At the time of filing this report, TMC was way ahead with 205 in the 294 seat WB assembly pushing BJP to a distant second with a lead in just 85 seats.

This was the most humiliating defeat of the BJP since 2014 when they first came to power. The defeat was more bitter especially when the BJP used every trick, every leader, endless money and in fact dragged EC into controversy by forcing an unheard-of eight phase election, which triggered Covid more.

Related News

LDF Likely To Become 1st Govt To Retain Kerala For 2nd…

File Cases Against Those Congregating: EC To Chief…

EC Urges States, UT To Not Conduct Victory Processions

#Elections2021: DMK, TMC Workers Celebrate Despite Ban On…

But Didi had the last laugh. She stunned Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a scale of victory which no exit poll pollster could even predict.

The BJP had no answer to her mass appeal although they put every energy to get the last major state, which is outside of their network.

The BJP however as a whole did splendidly in comparison to 2016 Assembly results but badly in comparison to 2019 Lok Sabha Poll.

Thus Mamata Banerjee joined Kerala Chief Minister Pinarari Vijyanan to be one of the few opposition politicians who won three back-to-back elections.

You might also like
Regional

Man axed to death by brother

Regional

AJYCP Observes Mass Protest Against CAB

Regional

Assam NGO calls for total ban of smoking in public space

Top Stories

Ex-MLA Of Jania Quits Congress

World

Four Sikhs died in cow dung tank

Regional

GMC conducts eviction drive in the city

Comments
Loading...