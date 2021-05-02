Didi Stuns Modi, Takes WB

Mamata Banarjee today stunned Indian polity by not only stopping the combined might of the BJP but routed them in an election, billed as toughest.

At the time of filing this report, TMC was way ahead with 205 in the 294 seat WB assembly pushing BJP to a distant second with a lead in just 85 seats.

This was the most humiliating defeat of the BJP since 2014 when they first came to power. The defeat was more bitter especially when the BJP used every trick, every leader, endless money and in fact dragged EC into controversy by forcing an unheard-of eight phase election, which triggered Covid more.

But Didi had the last laugh. She stunned Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a scale of victory which no exit poll pollster could even predict.

The BJP had no answer to her mass appeal although they put every energy to get the last major state, which is outside of their network.

The BJP however as a whole did splendidly in comparison to 2016 Assembly results but badly in comparison to 2019 Lok Sabha Poll.

Thus Mamata Banerjee joined Kerala Chief Minister Pinarari Vijyanan to be one of the few opposition politicians who won three back-to-back elections.