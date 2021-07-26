Digboi: 5 No Ward in Golai Declared Containment Zone

By Pratidin Bureau on July 26, 2021

The 5 No Ward of Golai in Digboi has been declared as a containment zone amid the increasing number of cases being reported from the area.

The containment zone will be imposed for a week. all shops and business establishments shall remain closed for the week.

Assam on Sunday reported 1,054 new cases of coronavirus out of 73,507 tests conducted.

The positivity rate is 1.43 %.

The state also registered 22 fatalities yesterday.

Of the new cases, Kamrup Metro reported 150 cases alone.

AssamContainment ZoneCOVID-19Digboi
