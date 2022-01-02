Digboi: Man Killed In Attack By Wild Elephant

In an attack by a wild elephant in Assam’s Digboi, one man was killed on the spot.

The incident happened at Nepali Gaon in Balijan in Assam on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as one Nirmalsingh Chetry.

Notably, human-elephant encounters have risen in the past few months, owing to habitat encroachment among various other reasons. Encounters like these almost always result in the loss of human lives.

ALSO READ: Assam: Police Apprehend 1 For Murder In Sonari