Digvijaya Singh Announces Hunger Strike

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday announced hunger strike after he was taken into preventive custody in Bengaluru after he tried to meet the rebel Congress MLAs lodged at a resort.

Singh in a tweet said, “We have been taken to the local DCP office by Bengaluru police. I demand that we must be allowed to meet our MLAs, who are in BJP’s captivity. I announce my Hunger Strike, till we are allowed to meet our MLAs. We live in Democracy, not Dictatorship.”

Earlier, the Congress leader was taken into preventive custody today when he tried to enter a resort where the ruling party’s 22 rebel legislators are lodged.

According to a police official, Singh was taken into preventive custody near the Ramada resort at Yelahanka when he was trying to stage a protest after he was denied entry into it to meet the rebel MLAs.

Police further informed that besides Singh, 9 Madhya Pradesh ministers and 2 party legislators were detained along with Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar at the Amruthahalli police station in the city’s northern suburb.

Speaking to reporters outside the police station, Singh said, “I am a Rajya Sabha candidate and I am not allowed to meet our MLAs.”

Other Madhya Pradesh leaders detained include state cabinet ministers Sajjan Singh Verma, Jeetu Patwari, Umang Singar, Lakhan Gangoriya, Sachin Yadav, Hersh Yadav, Lakhan Yadav, Ashok Singh Yadav and Tarun Bhanot.

Party MLAs Arif Masood and Kunal Choudhari were also detained at the police station.