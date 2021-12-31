Dihing Patkai: 4 Timber Smugglers Fired At Forest Officials

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Dihing Patkai Firing

An incident of firing was reported from the Dihing Patkai National Park in Assam on Friday. The firing was reportedly between forest department officials and a group of illegal timber smugglers.

The incident of firing reportedly took place as the forest department officials were on a scheduled patrol in the Dihing Patkai National Park in the Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts of Assam.

The group of smugglers reportedly initiated the firing at the patrolling team. There were four men in the group, believed to be from Arunachal Pradesh. In response, the forest officials also fired back at the group.

Related News

Goalpara: 20 Cattle Seized, 4 Held By Police For Smuggling

Mayong: 1 Killed, 1 Critical In Tractor Accident

China Renames 15 Places In Arunachal, MEA Responds

India Reports 2nd Death of Omicron from Rajasthan

The four timber smugglers though managed to escape in the darkness of the night.

ALSO READ: Mayong: 1 Killed, 1 Critical In Tractor Accident

You might also like
National

Pakistan PM Joins NRC Row

National

UP: Woman Beheaded, Stuffed In Sack

Assam

Rima’s ‘Bulbul Can Sing’ shines at SGIFF

Assam

Former State Prez Of AAP Ziaur Rahman Joins AJP

Assam

Goof-up in APSC Prelims

National

Samyukt Kisan Morcha Calls for Bharat Bandh on September 25