Dihing Patkai: 4 Timber Smugglers Fired At Forest Officials

An incident of firing was reported from the Dihing Patkai National Park in Assam on Friday. The firing was reportedly between forest department officials and a group of illegal timber smugglers.

The incident of firing reportedly took place as the forest department officials were on a scheduled patrol in the Dihing Patkai National Park in the Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts of Assam.

The group of smugglers reportedly initiated the firing at the patrolling team. There were four men in the group, believed to be from Arunachal Pradesh. In response, the forest officials also fired back at the group.

The four timber smugglers though managed to escape in the darkness of the night.

