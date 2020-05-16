‘Diksha App’ rapidly gaining traction in Assam: Himanta

The use of Diksha App in Assam has been rapidly gaining traction. In the last 10 days itself, use has gone up by 1.42 lakh. This was revealed by Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Taking to Twitter, Minister Sarma thanked Union Cabinet Minister for Human Resource Development, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank for this novel initiative which is immensely helping students.

I compliment Sri @DrRPNishank for this novel initiative which is immensely helping students.

The ministry of human resource development (MHRD) launched national program VidyaDaan 2.0 for inviting e-learning Content contributions in New Delhi.

The programme has been launched due to the increasing requirement for e-learning content for students in both school and higher education especially in the backdrop of situation arising out of COVID-19.

VidyaDaan is a common national programme to develop and contribute e-learning content and a chance to be recognized nationally.