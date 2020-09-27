Dilip Saikia Inducted National BJP GS

Mangaldoi MP Dilip Saikia has been inducted as one of the eight national general secretaries of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday.

The party’s national president Jagat Prakash Nadda made the announcement yesterday where he listed out the major reshuffle among the office bearers in the party.

Saikia has become the first leader from Assam to have acquired the post of a national general secretary of the party.

Previously, the Lok Sabha MP was the Assam President, Secretary and General Secretary of BJP and also the president of Bharatiya Janata Juva Morcha.

Congratulating Saikia, minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “Assamese pride gets bolstered with inclusion of very young and dynamic Dilip Saikia…This is a fine tribute to your selfless and dedicated service to the party. All power to you”.

Meanwhile, from the northeastern region, Nagaland BJP’s former president M Chuba Ao has been appointed as one of the party’s 12 national vice-presidents while BJP MLA from Nagaland Mmhonlumo Kikon has been appointed as the party’s national spokesperson.