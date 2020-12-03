Top StoriesNational

Dilli Chalo: ‘The Great Khali’ Comes Out In Support Of Farmers

By Pratidin Bureau
64

‘The Great Khali’, former WWE Heavyweight Champion, has joined the farmer’s protest over the newly implemented farm laws at the Tikri border on Tuesday.

Khali, in a video that the he shared on Instagram, has urged the people of India to support the country’s farmers in the agitation. While appealing the government to roll back the legislation, he also explained the alleged losses that the farmers and common man will face due to the farm laws.

“The farmers won’t go back until unless their demands are met. They have come up with a ration that will last for six months,” he said in the video which is captioned “Jai Jawan Jai Kisaan”.

Video extracted from Instagram @thegreatkhali
The Great Khali, whose real name is Dalip Singh Rana, is the first Indian to win the World Heavyweight Championship in WWE history. He has been a professional wrestler since 2000.

Along with the former, many other Punjabi actors, athletes and artists have also come out in support of the farmers and joined the protests.

