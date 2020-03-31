Dima Hasao: 4 Child Labourers Rescued

At least four children engaged as labourers were rescued on Monday evening by Police team with Magistrates and Inspector and arrested the contractor Debobrata Sarkar under Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986 from Jorai road under Sarkari Bagan Police Station in Dima Hasao.

As per information, Superintendent of Police Bir Bikram Gogoi was informed that some children are being engaged as labourers and violated the present lockdown norms at Jorai. On reaching the work site, the team found the children and other labours.

Following the incident, magistrates Hemanga Nobis and Ibon Teron rushed to the spot along with Inspector of Child Labour, Ms Sonali Hojai. The team arrested the contractor Sarkar and rescued the four children. A case has been registered against Sarkar. It has also been informed that the children were also often tortured by the contractor.

It may be mentioned here that the construction work has been awarded to Abhay Construction Company for constructing Jorai road with 33 km length and 3.75 metres Breadth, side drain and bridge under PMGSY, with the cost amounting to Rs. 31 Crore.