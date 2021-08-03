Dima Hasao: Huge Scam Revealed in Drinking Water Project in LP Schools

In a recent development, it has come to light that lakhs and crores of public fund in the name of Drinking Water project at LP Schools in Dima Hasao district has been misused.

The project under Sarva Siksha Abhiyan, Assam has been highlighted in the public domain which mostly discouraged the infrastructural development of Lower Primary School.

According to reports, an estimated Rs. 4.5 lakhs rupee per school has been sanctioned for a drinking water project in Dima Hasao district under Sarva Siksha Abhiyan, Assam of which 50 percent of the project has been completed as per the government data. But, in reality, some of the schools have not even started the project and in some schools, the works are not up to the mark.

As per the project is concerned, the schools should set up water purifiers but most of the schools have set up the cement filter with a general tap on it.

A proper inquiry into the drinking water project has been demanded within a week, failing which it will compel to take legal help in the matter considering maintenance of the hygiene of school children in the current situation of COVID-19 pandemic.

It has been decided to file a case against District Project Engineer and District Mission Co-Coordinator SSA Dima Hasao, Haflong at every Police station in Block wise and under Corruption Bureau, CM vigilance cell, if not instituted an inquiry into the project to find the ground reality of the much-talked project of Dima Hasao.

