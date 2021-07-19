Dima Hasao: Medical Team Crosses River for Hours to Vaccinate Villagers

A team of medical officers and doctors undertook a tough journey by crossing a river and trekking for several hours to administer COVID-19 vaccines to the people of the Dima Hasao district in Assam.

The health workers of Harangajao PHC under the supervision of Dr. Kishore Kemprai crossed the Jatinga River on a boat to reach Ditokkchera area to give vaccine doses to the residents.

Dr. Kishore Kemprai while quoted by India Today said, “It’s a very difficult task to reach out to the people who are living in the remote hill areas, but all health workers are doing their jobs to vaccinate as many people against the coronavirus. On many occasions, we have crossed rivers, trekked hilly areas to reach remote villages. It is our duty to provide vaccines to all eligible persons.”

There are around 18 villages in Ditokkchera area of Dima Hasao and most of the people have been vaccinated so far, Dr Kemprai said.

Joint director (health) Dr. Dipali Barman of Dima Hasao district, said almost 75 percent of the population in remote areas of the area had been vaccinated.

“To reach out to the people living in remote areas and vaccinate them, the health workers have crossed rivers, trekked in hilly areas. Almost 75 percent of the population in many remote areas of the district has been vaccinated so far,” Dr Dipali Barman said.

According to the Assam Health department, around 87.81 lakh people in Assam have been vaccinated and out of them, 15.32 lakh people have received both doses.

