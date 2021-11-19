Dimapur: A Section Of NSCN/GPRN (Reformation) Announce Split

The new group though has said that it would use the same name, ‘NSCN/GPRN (Reformation)’.

Announcing a split, a section of the NSCN/GPRN (Reformation) today appointed Akato Chophy as its new president. The announcement has caused turmoil in the NSCN/GPRN.

Nokrang Lanu Aier, the spokesperson of the new group declared the split in the NSCN (R) and said that they would stand for the Naga cause and the cause of the NPG, in an interaction with the media.

He said, “It is not about power or any cause but we are sticking to the NPG cause and the Naga people and apart from any comments from other area, it is not a proper time to split also in a way. It is very disappointing… it is for the good cause for the Naga people that we are very firm as we gather today and all the Naga tribes uphold the Naga political right”.

The announcement that Akato Chophy had been unanimously elected as the President of the NSCN (R) was also made by him.

Saying that they were left with no option, A V Chophy, who is the MIP Kilosner, today declared the split. “Today we declare the split and announce unilateral ceasefire with Government of India,” he said.

He further said, “We are not following any personal leader like Ino Akato Chophy, Ino Wangtin, or Tikhak. We are just following whomsoever the leader who adhere to the Constitution. We are not asking people to support us also but support who is right”.

Chophy also mentioned that during the meeting, vice president Akoto Chophy was found to have the potential to adhere to the Constitution of NSCN. Hence, in the meeting, Home Kilosner proposed his name as the president, a choice that was echoed by the collective leader and he was unanimously elected by the house.

