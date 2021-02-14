Dimapur: Arms-Ammunition Seized, 3 NSCN Cadres Arrested

Three cadres belonging to two different factions of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) were apprehended by troopers of Assam Rifles and Nagaland police on Saturday.

During the joint operation, arms and ammunition were recovered from the arrested cadres including three 12 Bore rifles, one 9mm pistol live ammunition and contraband worth approximately Rs 31 lakh.

“Series of joint operations on 13 Feb by #AssamRifles & Nagaland Police led to apprehension of two NSCN (IM) cadres from Wokha and one NSCN (KN) cadre from Dimapur. Recoveries included three 12 Bore Rifle, one 9mm Pistol, live ammunition and contraband worth approx. Rs 31 lakhs,” Assam Rifles tweeted.