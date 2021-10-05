Dimapur Civil Societies Hold Rally Against Shifting Of DC Office

The Dimapur Civil Society Organisations on Wednesday organised a mass rally in order to oppose the Nagaland government’s decision to shift the Deputy Commissioner (DC)’s office from its present location.

As per reports, Civil Society Organisations’ Core Committee had served five days an ultimatum to the Chief Minister through DC Dimapur on September 29. However, there was no reply from the Chief Minister and the committee served a letter to the Deputy Commissioner, Dimapur seeking a written reply from the Chief Minister.

The Civil Society Organisations said it would continue the protest against the shifting of the DC Office until the Chief Minister responds.

Further, they asserted that for any untoward event that occurs during the course of the protest or forceful shifting, the Chief Minister shall be held responsible.

The CSO Core Committee thanked all the citizens of Dimapur for positively attending the peaceful rally as called and further asked all the concerned citizens to be prepared for further course of action on failure of the Government to respond to our demand positively.