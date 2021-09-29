Dimapur Civil Society Organisations Demand CM To Cancel Order On Shifting Of DC Office

Dimapur-based civil society organizations on Wednesday served an ultimatum to the Chief Minister of Nagaland Neiphiu Rio to cancel the Home Department order, dated 7th September and all other orders/notice with regard to shifting of Deputy Commissioner’s office to Chumukedima.

The civil societies also demanded the Government to remove “HQ: Chumukedima; Camp: Dimapur” tag from the letter head of DC Dimapur within five days with effect from September 29, 2021 and warned that in the event of such forceful move leading to any unwanted incidents, the civil societies and their affiliated bodies should not be held responsible.

Hundreds of members of different civil society organizations today gathered at the office complex of Deputy Commissioner Dimapur and submitted an ultimatum to DC, Rajesh Soundararajan IAS, to be forwarded to the Chief Minister.

The ultimatum read, “With deep sorrow and pain, the citizens of Dimapur represented by various civil societies, after thorough deliberation, serves this ultimatum for immediate action by the Government of Nagaland for the welfare of the citizens of Dimapur.”

The organizations stated that inspite of repeated representations against the shifting of Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Dimapur to elsewhere on August 25, 20154, June 5, 2015 and April 6, 2021, the Home Department has issued an order no. GAB-8/DMP/63/2011 (Pt)/249 dated 7th September 2021 for shifting of District Election Office and the Disaster Management Cell to the new Deputy Commissioner’s Office Complex and to make necessary arrangements for shifting other branches at an early date.

Arguing that the Deputy Commissioner’s Office must remain the present location and should not be shifted elsewhere, the civil societies stated that the present DC office is located in a cadastral land which means it is in an urban area and shifting it would entail tremendous hardship for the citizens of Dimapur as more than 50% of the total population of Dimapur district live under Dimapur Sadar Sub Division.

They also stated that unlike other districts of Nagaland, Dimapur has three revenue areas and is also the commercial capital of the state, for which the Deputy Commissioner of Dimapur is also the District Collector.

Stating that the state Government is formed by democratically elected representative of the people, it said the best interest of the people must be kept in mind while taking such decision. There is a clear apprehension of tension leading to unrest if the Government goes ahead with the decision to shift the headquarter elsewhere, the ultimatum stated.

The civil societies also expressed surprise to see the posting of an ADC in the office of the EAC Chumukedima even if certain conditions such as “will function from” is indicated. “It may be the prerogative of the state Government to put in place such administrative arrangements but no proper system seems to have been followed. People are aware that between EAC and ADC, there is another post of SDO (Civil),” they stated.

It may be mentioned that Dimapur based civil societies during an emergency meeting had resolved not to allow any move to shift the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in part of as a whole from the present location, which it said is logistically located.

The ultimatum was submitted to DC Dimapur by Yibemo Kikon, President, Dimapur District Citizens’ Forum and was signed by at least 12 different civil societies.

DC Dimapur, Rajesh Soundarajan assured that gathering that he would forward their ultimatum to the Chief Minister’s office.

Earlier, addressing a gathering at DC Court junction, Yibemo inform that they have gathered to submit a memorandum to DC Dimapur protesting the shifting of DC Office from Dimapur to Chumukedima.

Meanwhile, the Civil Societies of Dimapur expressed appreciation to all the concerned Dimapur based Civil Society Organizations, tribal and non tribal communities for coming together for submitting the ultimatum to the Chief Minister, Government of Nagaland through Deputy Commissioner Dimapur today.