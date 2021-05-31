Dimapur Extends Odd-Even Rule Till June 11

The Dimapur administration has extended the odd-even traffic system till June 11, informed Commissioner of Police, Rothihu Tetso. The odd-even rule has been extended as Nagaland extended complete lockdown till June 11.

According to a notification issued by the administration, only essential movement of all vehicles within Dimapur district shall continue to ply on Odd-Even system till June 11, 2021. In a tweet, the Dimapur Police said, “Odd-Even rule Reminder. The rule has been extended to 11th June 2021. All vehicle owners please note #Monday_Odd Day.”



Odd-Number Day:

Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, only vehicles with registration numbers ending with odd numbers such as 1, 3, 5, 7, and 9 will be allowed to ply.

Even-Number Day:

Every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, only vehicles with registration numbers ending with even numbers such as 2, 4, 6, 8, and 0 will be allowed to ply.



The Dimapur police appealed to all citizens for cooperation in the interest of public safety. Last year, Dimapur’s Police Commissioner Rothihu Tetso officially extended the odd-even traffic regulations for non-essential vehicular movement within Dimapur Town and NH-29 till Chumukedima town from October 3-31. The rule had been imposed to reduce the clutter on the streets amid the COVID-19 crisis. The notification said that the category under essential services as notified earlier was exempted. Government servants on bonafide government duties and vehicles involved in providing essential services involved in COVID-19 related duties was also exempted from the purview of the restrictions on the production of relevant documents and valid ID proof.

Nagaland registered 21,563 cases as of Sunday and active cases stood at 5050. A total of 15,523 recovered from the infection so far.

The state reported 192 fresh cases on Sunday with Dimapur having 80 cases, Kohima and Mokokchung 33 each, Zunheboto 12, Mon 11, Phek 7, Wokha 6, Kiphire, Peren and Tuensang 3 each and Longleng 1.

