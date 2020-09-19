Dimapur: Rockslide Crushes Car, Commuters Escapes

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Pic Courtesy: Morung Express
139

A family narrowly escaped an avalanche of rocks in the wee hours of Saturday morning on national highway 29 in Dimapur’s Chümoukedima area.

According to the Dimapur police, the rockslide took place at around 7:00 am nearby the Chümoukedima police check post, towards Jharnapani.

A Tuensang bound car carrying three passengers somehow managed to get out; however, the car was completely crushed.

Meanwhile, the debris was cleared later in the day and one-way traffic was enforced.

