Dipak Chakravarty Appointed Chairman of Assam Engineering Service Recruitment Board

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
assam

The Assam government has appointed Dipak Chakravarty as the Chairman of the Assam Engineering Service Recruitment Board, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu informed on Sunday.

“Greeted and welcomed Shri Dipak Chakravarty who has been appointed as the Chairman of Assam Engineering Service Recruitment Board. Sri Chakravarty is a Chemical Engineer from Northwestern University, USA and gold medalist from Gauhati University,” he tweeted.

Chakravarty is a Chemical Engineer from Northwestern University, USA and a gold medalist from Gauhati University. He also played a leading role in establishment of NRL from conception to commission.

Earlier, he worked for Digboi Refinery, Assam Oil Company, Indian Oil Corporation and Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission.

