Diphu: 16 Tiger Teeth Recovered, 4 Arrested

Assam police recovered sixteen tiger teeth in Karbi Anglong’s Diphu area leading to the arrest of four poachers in connection to the smuggling of animal organs on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by DSP (HQ) Diphu Nahid Karishma launched an operation which led to the recovery of sixteen tiger teeth in Diphu’s Birla area and nabbed the four poachers. Officer Karishma was assisted by the officer-in-charge of Manja police station in the Karbi Anglong district.

An investigation is underway.