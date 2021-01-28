Diphu: 2 Killed, One Injured in Firing

In an unfortunate incident, former DHD leader Amit Nunisa was killed in a firing that took place at the Bishu Dima festival in Diphu. Another youth and a female were injured in the incident that took place at the Assam-Nagaland border in Kharnaidisa on Wednesday night.

The injured youth has been rushed to the Diphu Medical College.

The Dimasa community has organized Bishu in the villages as a part of the Bishu Dima festival while the firing took place.

According to reports, the suspected DNLA has attacked the formed DHD with arms as they fired seven rounds of bullets at the leader. Another woman Aalta Maibongsa who was beside the leader was injured in the firing and later succumbed to death.