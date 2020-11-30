Top StoriesRegional

Diphu: 4 Killed In Head-On Collision

By Pratidin Bureau
In a horrific incident, at least four people were killed in a head-on collision that occurred in Karbi Anglong’s Manja area in Diphu.

As per reports, the head-on collision occurred between a bus and a tanker on National Highway 37 near the district, disfiguring both the vehicles. While the occupants inside the tanker were killed on the spot, eye-witness says the bus driver fled the scene after the mishap. Some bus occupants, who were injured in the accident, were rescued by locals.

Both the vehicles were disfigured in the mishap.

Police reached the spot upon getting information and rescue operations were carried out.

