Diphu: 43 Undergoing Treatment For Food Poisoning, 111 Discharged

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
0

In a latest development, more than a hundred people have been undergoing treatment for food poisoning at the Diphu Medical College and Hospital after consuming packaged lunch served at an event at the Diphu college which was attended by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday.

As per sources, 43 people including children, adolescents, and women are undergoing treatment.

However, as many as 111 out of 154 people have been discharged from the hospital.

Related News

7139 Indians Held Prisoners In Foreign Jails: MEA

4000 Variants Of Virus Causes COVID: UK Min

India: Arunachal Tops COVID Recovery Rate With 99.61%

Assam Rifles Seizes Huge Cache Of Weapons In Manipur

It may be stated that on Wednesday, a youth identified as Kangbura Dey succumbed to food poisoning.

You might also like
Regional

32nd Guwahati Book Fair to be held from Dec 22

Technology

Chandrayaan-2 moves closer to moon

Regional

Covid-19: Meghalaya Govt Postpones Budget Session

Regional

AASU members pelted with stones by AGP supporters

National

Collectors get power to grant citizenship to minority migrants

Top Stories

Trial to Start for Rajen Gohain’s rape case

Comments
Loading...