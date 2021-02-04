Diphu: 43 Undergoing Treatment For Food Poisoning, 111 Discharged

In a latest development, more than a hundred people have been undergoing treatment for food poisoning at the Diphu Medical College and Hospital after consuming packaged lunch served at an event at the Diphu college which was attended by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday.

As per sources, 43 people including children, adolescents, and women are undergoing treatment.

However, as many as 111 out of 154 people have been discharged from the hospital.

It may be stated that on Wednesday, a youth identified as Kangbura Dey succumbed to food poisoning.