Directorate Of Pension To Speed Up Disposal Of Cases: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday stock of the pending pension cases and its disbursal rate with the Directorate of Pension.

The Chief Minister informed that the Directorate of Pension will aim at disposal of 1500 pension cases monthly.

The minister also noted that the state government is “working towards a system of providing pension on day of retirement to govt employees”.

Pensions should be disbursed fast and in a hassle-free manner. I reiterated this in a review with Directorate of Pension, and took stock of pendency of pension cases and disbursal rate. GoA is working towards a system of providing pension on day of retirement to govt employees. pic.twitter.com/tvloYNOjiV — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 14, 2021

“Pensions should be disbursed fast and in a hassle-free manner,” he added.

Moreover, to make the entire pension disbursement “paperless and swift”, the Chief Minister has directed Assam Electronics Development Corp Ltd (AMTRON) “to align Kritagyata & AMTRON pension portals and link with treasury offices”.