Discus Thrower Yogesh Kathuniya Clinches Silver Medal At Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya clinched a silver medal in the men’s F56 event in the Paralympics on Monday.

The 24-year-old, a B.Com graduate from New Delhi’s Kirorimal College, sent the disc to a best distance of 44.38m in his sixth and last attempt to clinch the silver. On Sunday, India had picked up a silver (high jump) and a bronze (discus throw), which is on hold due to a protest, stated a report from PTI.

Kathuniya, son of an Army man, suffered a paralytic attack at the age of eight which left him with coordination impairments in his limbs.

As per a report from the PTI, in F56 classification, athletes have full arm and trunk muscle power. Pelvic stability is provided by some to full ability to press the knees together.

He won a bronze medal in the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai with a best throw of 42.51m which also booked him a Tokyo berth.