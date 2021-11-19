Discussion On NEP 2020 Organised By NCTE At Cotton University

The shift towards multi-disciplinary education with more focus on 21st century skills for holistic, critical, discovery, discussion, and analysis-based learning under the NEP 2020, were discussed during the event.

An Open House Discussion on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 was organised on Friday by the National Council for Teacher’s Education (NCTE) in association with Cotton University. The discussion was held at the Sudmersen Hall on the premises of the University.

The main topics of discussion were National Profession Standards for Teachers (NPST) and National Mission for Mentoring (NMM).

The event was started with the customary lighting of the lamp followed by the welcome address by the Vice-Chancellor of Cotton University, Prof. Bhabesh Chandra Goswami. Member Secretary of NCTE, Kesang Y Sherpa, Chairperson of ERC, NCTE, Nilima Bhagabati Principal Secretary of Education, Government of Assam, B Kalyan Chakravarthy also spoke on the occasion.

The open house discussion was initiated by Mr. Rishab Khanna who also moderated the Panel I discussion on the topic of NPST. The Panel II discussion on NMM was moderated by Khushboo Awasthi.

The discussion went on around the ground realities and a collective consensus on addressing how the NEP 2020 will be a pivotal point in meeting the country’s inclusive development goals while establishing a robust community.

The shift towards multi-disciplinary education with more focus on 21st century skills for holistic, critical, discovery, discussion, and analysis-based learning under the NEP 2020, were discussed during the event.

The panelists for the event were Prof. Utpal Sharma, Ghanashyam Medhi, Dr. MK Mahanta, Prabha Dastidar, Mausumi Mahanta, Dr. Tarali Pathak, Prof. Bibhash Choudhury, Dr. Tulika Dey, and Dr. Nirada Devi. They lent their thoughts and expertise into the discussions for the successful implementation of the recommendations embedded in NPST and NMM.

Dr. Muktikam Hazarika ended the event with a vote of thanks. The event received appreciation from the audience for the prominent points that were highlighted during the discussions.

Notably, NEP 2020 was introduced with the aim to develop a system in educational institutions that directly contributes to the country’s transformation into a global knowledge superpower.

