Just ahead of Assam Assembly election, new election office for Dispur constituency was inaugurated at Panjabari in Guwahati.

The office was inaugurated by MLA Atul Bora, who is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the upcoming assembly for the respective constituency. “I will win more votes this time than before”, Bora said while inaugurating the election office.

The Inauguration program was held in the presence of hundreds of BJP workers.