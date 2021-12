In a latest development, Dispur College has also reported cases of COVID-19 among students and teacher. According to report, six students in the college have tested positive for the virus and one Professor.

However, the pre-test examination is going on in the college.

The administration has not yet taken any step to close the college or cancel the examination.

Meanwhile, B Barooah College has also reported cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

