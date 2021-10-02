Dispur Police Arrest Congress MLA Sherman Ali

Congress MLA Sherman Ali has been arrested by the Dispur Police on Saturday evening in Guwahati.

The MLA has been arrested by the Dispur Police from the Dispur MLA residence today evening.

Sherman Ali is famous for his controversial remarks more than for his political career.

Recently, Sherman Ali made a controversial remark on the martyrs and disrespected them after which he has been in the media continuously.

State wide protests took place at different place against the controversial Congress MLA Sherman Ali for his disrespectful comments on martyrs.

The protesters demanded the immediate arrest of the Congress MLA.