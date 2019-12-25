Dissent with art in Latasil

Even on the day of Christmas on Wednesday, people of the State continued their opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

In Guwahati, several artists gathered at the Latasil field in the morning to express their dissent through their crafts. To mark the protest against the CAA, some of the artists painted while other writers sang poems on Wednesday.

“It is a unique way to express our dissent, through their paint brushes, colours and the writers with their poems have gathered here to express that the CAA must go,” Bhattacharya said.