“Distributing COVID Vaccines Mission of The Century” – IATA

International Air Transport Association (IATA) has come up with the logistics that will be required to deliver COVID-19 vaccine to all corners of the world.

As per IATA, administering a single dose of the vaccine to 7.8 billion people will require the use of 8,000 Boeing 747 cargo aircraft.

A CNN report quoted the IATA’s director general and CEO, Alexandre de Juniac as saying, “Safely delivering Covid-19 vaccines will be the mission of the century for the global air cargo industry.”

He further said, “We urge governments to take the lead in facilitating cooperation across the logistics chain so that the facilities, security arrangements and border processes are ready for the mammoth and complex task ahead.”

Highlighting the crucial role played by the air cargo industry in vaccine distribution, it further noted, “The air cargo industry has long played an important role in vaccine distribution, providing well-established time- and temperature-sensitive systems — which will be crucial to the quick and efficient transport of Covid-19 vaccines.”

Presently, 29 vaccines around the world are undergoing human trials, as per the report.